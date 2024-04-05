DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

HotHaus HotShots Pageant 2024

Hot Box
Fri, 5 Apr 2024, 7:00 pm
TheatreChelmsford
£10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

We’re back on the search for our next best Drag newcomer! HotHaus: HotShots 2024 is back to showcase some of the UK’s greatest up-and-coming Drag talent as they compete for the chance to win a cash price, a crown and sash, and the opportunity to become the...

UND 18S to be accompanied by an adult
Presented by HOTHAUS DRAG

Venue

Hot Box

28 Viaduct Rd, Chelmsford CM1 1TS, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
100 capacity

