SounDomenico ft. Reddog E Boom Buzz ft Papa Buju

Officina San Domenico
Fri, 17 Nov, 7:00 pm
DJAndria
€5
La musica evolve, attraversa le generazioni e si arricchisce delle sfumature del tempo che vive.

La passione però resta uguale e unisce le diverse epoche.

Ecco qui la seconda tappa del viaggio di CapitalSud e Andrisound!

Con noi ci sarà MIDNIGHT RESISTE...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da CapitalSud APS.

Lineup

Reddog, Boom Buzz

Venue

Via Sant'angelo Dei Meli 36, 76123 Andria provincia di Barletta-Andria-Trani, Italia
Doors open7:00 pm

