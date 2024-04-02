DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Pour Zoe Wees, la musique est bien plus qu'un simple échappatoire ou un passe-temps, c'est là qu'elle puise sa force. À seulement 21 ans, cette native de Hambourg, en Allemagne, a réussi l'exploit de devenir une artiste internationale avec son tout premier...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.