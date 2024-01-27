DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Aus Day 2024 - The London Expat Party

Troxy
Sat, 27 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
PartyLondon
From £15.24The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

This is an 18+ event.

The Aus Day London Expat Party is back for 2024!

Well after last year's extravaganza, Aussies in London are coming back with the only all Aussie party that you'll need in 2024. This is a London institution, having a few beers and si...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Aussies in London.

Lineup

Venue

Troxy

490 Commercial Road, London E1 0HX
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends2:00 am
Accessibility information

