Dexter and The Moonrocks

recordBar
Fri, 8 Mar 2024, 1:00 am
GigsKansas City
$16.44

Dexter and The Moonrocks - Birds and the Bees
About

Hailing from Abilene, Texas, Dexter and The Moonrocks deliver a unique Southern Alternative fusion lovingly dubbed “Western Space Grunge” by their fans. The band released their first single “Couch” in August of 2021, taking the internet by storm. After mas...

18 and over event / under 18 allowed with parent or guardian
Presented by recordBar.

Lineup

Venue

recordBar

1520 Grand Boulevard, Kansas City, Missouri 64108, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

