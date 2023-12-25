Top track

Galway girl

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Lennon Kelly + Urgonauts

Vidia Club
Mon, 25 Dec, 9:00 pm
GigsCesena
€13.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Galway girl
Got a code?

About

Lennon Kelly e Urgonauts insieme per il tradizionale Finstone rembember di Natale

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Laredo srlcr.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Lennon Kelly

Venue

Vidia Club

Via S. Vittore, 1128, 47522 Cesena FC, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.