DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Margate Electronics #3

Faith In Strangers, Margate
Thu, 23 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsMargate
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Margate Electronics is back for its third installment on 23rd November. Hosted at Faith in Strangers.

LIVE

Clementine Blue

Ben Sun

Gilli.jpg

Sergio Serra

DJ

Chupacabras

Margate Electronics is a community-driven platform for electronic music artists...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Faith In Strangers.
Lineup

Clémentine Blue, DJ Chupacabras

Venue

Faith In Strangers, Margate

Faith In Strangers, 17 Ethelbert Cres, Cliftonville, Margate CT9 2DY, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

