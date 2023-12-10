DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
GRINCH SHORTS: AN EVENING OF GRINCH SHORTS
A special screening of comedic sketches celebrating that nasty green freak who hates Christmas.
With Grinch related videos and cartoons from:
-Dan Cupps (On Cinema at the Cinema)
-Cheese Parade
-Whitley Wa...
