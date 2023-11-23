DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Lourdes

Angelo Mai
Thu, 23 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsRoma
€6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

A𝗺𝗯𝗶𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗲 𝘀𝗼𝗻𝗼𝗿𝗼 𝗽𝗲𝗿 𝗟𝗼𝘂𝗿𝗱𝗲𝘀 𝗱𝗮𝗹 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗴𝗲𝘁𝘁𝗼 𝗧𝗼𝘁𝗮 𝗣𝘂𝗹𝗰𝗵𝗿𝗮 𝗮 𝗰𝘂𝗿𝗮 𝗱𝗶 𝗙𝗿𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲𝘀𝗰𝗮 𝗖𝘂𝘁𝘁𝗶𝗰𝗮

Tota Pulchra performance sonora a cura di Francesca Cuttica - ambiente sonoro per Lourdes- un vortice di...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Associazione Angelo Mai Occupato.

Lineup

Venue

Angelo Mai

Viale delle Terme di Caracalla, 55, 00153 Roma RM, Italy
Doors open7:00 pm
190 capacity

