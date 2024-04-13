Top track

Pestilence - Twisted Truth

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Pestilence “Best of Show”

Legend Club
Sat, 13 Apr 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsMilano
€29.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Pestilence - Twisted Truth
Got a code?

About

PESTILENCE: ritornano con un “Best of Show” ad aprile.

Dopo il trionfale spettacolo al Metalitalia Festival 2023, tornano finalmente i PESTILENCE!

La band capitanata dall’inossidabile Patrick Mameli sarà in Italia con un “Best of Show” che ripercorrerà l...

Questo è un evento 10+
Presentato da Legend Club + Cerberus
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Pestilence, Bodyfarm, Carnation

Venue

Legend Club

Viale Enrico Fermi, 98, 20161 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.