DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

L'IMPERATRICE: DOUBLE TROUBLE

Village Underground
Wed, 20 Mar 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
From £28.31

About

Elegant and majestic, L’Impératrice (The Empress) has six crowns. Since the release of the album "Tako Tsubo", things are moving fast for the Parisian group. L’Impératrice has certainly kept its taste for dance, a groove laid on a virtuoso bass, vintage sy...

Presented by DHP.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

L'Impératrice

Venue

Village Underground

54 Holywell Lane, London EC2A 3PQ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
700 capacity
Accessibility information

