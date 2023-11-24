DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Sinapsi - M.A.G

CAP10100
Fri, 24 Nov, 11:00 pm
DJTorino
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Il 24 novembre è alle porte, e prima che l'insurrezione tecnologica abbia inizio e gli androidi prendano il sopravvento, ecco tutto ciò che dovete assolutamente sapere sul prossimo appuntamento del M.A.G. al @cap10100. Si succederanno alla cabina di comand...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da CAP10100 - ASSOCIAZIONE TEATRALE ORFEO.

CAP10100

Corso Moncalieri, 18, 10133 Torino TO, Italy
