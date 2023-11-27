DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

U F Flow: IOD, NikVRSI, N3gro L3agu3, Cartier

Purgatory
Mon, 27 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsNew York
$13.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Brooklyn lyricist, I.O.D is back with a new performance at Bushwick's Purgatory. Pop out for a night of live performances, blog-era rap tunes and new age rage music.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Purgatory.

Lineup

I.O.D., Nik VRSI

Venue

Purgatory

675 Central Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11207, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.