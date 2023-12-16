Top track

Bud Spencer Blues Explosion - Allacci e sleghi

Bud Spencer Blues Explosion

Officina MECA APS
Sat, 16 Dec, 9:00 pm
GigsFerrara
€17.25

About

Sabato 16 Dicembre arrivano a Officina MECA i Bud Spencer Blues Explosion, il duo formato da Adriano Viterbini e Cesare Petulicchio per presentare il nuovo album Next Big Niente!

→ Apertura porte ore 21.00 / Inizio live ore 21.30

Tutte le età
Presentato da Ass. Officina Meca APS.
Lineup

Bud Spencer Blues Explosion

Venue

Officina MECA APS

Viale Cavour, 189, 44122 Ferrara FE, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

