DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Sabato 16 Dicembre arrivano a Officina MECA i Bud Spencer Blues Explosion, il duo formato da Adriano Viterbini e Cesare Petulicchio per presentare il nuovo album Next Big Niente!
→ Apertura porte ore 21.00 / Inizio live ore 21.30
* L'ingresso è riservat...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.