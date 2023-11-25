DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Dynastie, every saturday : Hip Hop et Afrobeat !

Level Club
Sat, 25 Nov, 11:45 pm
PartyParis
About

New Club In Town

Le meileur du Hip Hop Us, de L'Afrobeat et du Rap Francais mixé par les meilleurs djs parisiens et internationaux !

Good Music, Great People !

A deux pas des champs élysées viens turn up dans une ambiance digne des meilleurs clubs New Y...

Présenté par Majors Prod.

Lineup

MC Sparrow

Venue

Level Club

49 rue de Ponthieu 75008
Doors open11:45 pm

