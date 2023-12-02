DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

LOST LUCIDITY

Edison Theatre
Sat, 2 Dec, 8:00 pm
$22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Lost Lucidity returns on December 2nd at the Historic Edison Theatre in Long Beach with live performances from Aurat, Soltera, Dagger Polyester, Terminal A, and Adulterine. DJs Red Baron and Londres are back on the decks all night long. Photo gallery exper...

Presented by Be Here Now.

Adulterine, Terminal A, Dagger Polyester and 2 more

Edison Theatre

213 East Broadway, Long Beach, California 90802, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

