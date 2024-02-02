Top track

Daniel James McFadyen - August, I'm Yours

Daniel James McFadyen

Lee's Palace
Fri, 2 Feb 2024, 8:30 pm
GigsToronto
About

Daniel James McFadyen at Lee's Palace

This is an 19+ event
Presented by Collective Concerts.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

529 Bloor Street West, Toronto, Ontario M5S 1Y5, Canada
Doors open8:30 pm

