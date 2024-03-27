Top track

I'll Be Fine Without You

Nia Ekanem

The Lower Third
Wed, 27 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£15.15

About

Nia Ekanem's music is a refreshing mix of pop and soul, with powerful and melodic hooks as well as memorable lyrics that will have audiences singing along from the first note.

Nia’s talent extends far beyond their music. With a captivating stage presence...

This is a 16+ event
Presented by The Columbo Group.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Nia Ekanem

Venue

The Lower Third

26 Denmark St, London WC2H 8NJ, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

