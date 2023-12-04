DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Disco Decadence Brighton

The Hope & Ruin
Mon, 4 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsBrighton
From £8.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Join us for a party night of pure hedonistic joy, soundtracked by our mighty Brighton choir singing disco tunes from past and present in jaw-dropping harmony. Enjoy festive twists and irresistible dance beats. Let's deck the halls with disco!

18+

Presented by Some Voices.

Lineup

Some Voices Choir

Venue

The Hope & Ruin

11-12 Queens Rd, Brighton BN1 3WA
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm
150 capacity

