Top track

Crazy

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

JVNA (LIVE set) Presented by Royale

Royale Boston
Fri, 2 Feb 2024, 10:00 pm
DJBoston
$118.35The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Crazy
Got a code?

About

JVNA at Royale Boston

This is a 21+ event

Presented by Royale Boston.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

JVNA

Venue

Royale Boston

279 Tremont St, Boston, MA 02116, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.