JVNA (LIVE set)

Royale Boston
Fri, 2 Feb, 10:00 pm
DJBoston
$23.12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

JVNA brings her live set to Royale 2.2.24! Hoang and H4rris on support!

21+ valid ID required.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Royale Boston.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

JVNA

Venue

Royale Boston

279 Tremont St, Boston, MA 02116, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

