DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
In need of a good laugh? Expect a night of great atmosphere, the best kind of comedy from the funniest immigrants in London!
featuring
Vidura Rajapaksa (Sri Lanka)
Arielle Souma (France)
Kuan-wen Huang (Taiwan)
Aisheshek Magauina (Kazakhstan)
and MC
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.