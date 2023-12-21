DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Sabyres Rae Band, TWINE, & Qlivia

Amsterdam Bar & Hall
Thu, 21 Dec, 7:00 pm
$13.45The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

TWINE
The newest project from Kevin Fowke and Will Effertz combine jam band and electric funk.

Qlivia is a cello-fronted rock band with female vocals that range from pop to psychedelic rock and even some reinvented classical melodies.

Sabyre Rae Band Read more

Presented by Amsterdam Bar & Hall.

Lineup

Qlivia

Venue

Amsterdam Bar & Hall

6 6th St W, Saint Paul, Minnesota 55102, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

