NUANCE : BABY WEIGHT b2b THEE MIKE B

REVEL
Sat, 21 Oct, 10:00 pm
GigsHollywood
$12.36

About

NUANCE (a fresh new monthly brand launch)

10/21/2023

everyone is welcome.

RESIDENT DJ

_MR_JENIFER

GUEST SUPPORT

JOSH PEACE

OCTOBER HEADLINERS

BABY WEIGHT b2b THEE MIKE B

21+ with ID

This is a 21+ event.

Presented by Revel Lounge x Nuance x Hundred Palms

Lineup

Baby Weight, Thee Mike B, Josh Peace

Venue

REVEL

1710 North Las Palmas Avenue, Los Angeles, California 90028, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

