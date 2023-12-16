DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

Love, Actually Movie Night & Xmas Party 🎄

The Clapham Grand
Sat, 16 Dec, 6:00 pm
FilmLondon
From £14.28The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

IT'S OUR LOVE ACTUALLY DRINK-A-LONG MOVIE NIGHT! All tables & boxes sold out - grab general stalls/circle seating now before we sell out!

STAY FOR FREE FOR OUR XMAS PARTY WITH SNOW, COCKTAILS & DANCERS TIL 1AM! 🪩

"If you look for it, we've got a sneaky...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Clapham Grand.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Clapham Grand

The Clapham Grand, 21-25 St John's Hill, London SW11 1TT, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm
1250 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs