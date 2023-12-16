DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Love, Actually Movie Night!

The Clapham Grand
Sat, 16 Dec, 6:00 pm
FilmLondon
From £15.05The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
IT'S OUR LOVE ACTUALLY DRINK-A-LONG MOVIE NIGHT

"If you look for it, we've got a sneaky feeling you'll find that Love, Christmas and Drinking are all around us..." (Even if you do have to try and squeeze an extra syllables to make it work) 😂

Presented by The Clapham Grand.

The Clapham Grand

The Clapham Grand, 21-25 St John's Hill, London SW11 1TT, UK
Doors open6:00 pm
1250 capacity

