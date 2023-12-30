Top track

The Sponges - Do U Wanna?

The Sponges / MNTRA / DOMii

SILO Brooklyn
Sat, 30 Dec, 10:30 pm
DJNew York
$28.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

An end-of-year bass house celebration!

Based out of the sun-soaked city of Miami, The Sponges have been bringing their blend of classic disco vibes and modern day production techniques to dance floors all over. Having gained support from established artis...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Avant Gardner
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Sponges, MNTRA, DOMii

Venue

SILO Brooklyn

90 Scott Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open10:30 pm

