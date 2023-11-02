Top track

Gutter Girl

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Hot Flash Heat Wave | DJ Set

The Silverlake Lounge
Thu, 2 Nov, 10:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Gutter Girl
Got a code?

About

HOT FLASH HEAT WAVE DJ SET

Hot Flash Heat Wave is an American indie rock band originally from Davis, California, now based in the Excelsior District of San Francisco, California. Their sound has been described as "surfer pop meets post punk" and "dream po Read more

Presented by The Silverlake Lounge LLC

Lineup

Hot Flash Heat Wave

Venue

The Silverlake Lounge

2906 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm
200 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.