Top track

Lowis, Vernat, Curos - It Seems

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Curos

Heliogàbal
Wed, 8 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
€8.57The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Lowis, Vernat, Curos - It Seems
Got a code?

About

"El projecte sorgeix de la necessitat d’explorar i esborrar els límits del pop convencional. format pels productors Lowis i Vernat, el projecte està dissenyat per explorar textures i doblegar gèneres per aconseguir un so personal i trencador.

Curos propos Read more

Organizado por Heliogabal

Lineup

Curos

Venue

Heliogàbal

Carrer de Ramón y Cajal, 80, 08012 Barcelona, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.