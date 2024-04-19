DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

London Calling

Bedford Esquires
Fri, 19 Apr 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsBedford
£22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

AGMP presents

LONDON CALLING PLAY THE CLASH

'Give 'Em Enough Rope'

45th Anniversary Tour 1978-2023

London Calling play the 1978 album by The Clash in full to celebrate it's 45th anniversary.

The Clash released their acclaimed second album Give 'Em Eno Read more

Presented by AGMP.

Venue

Bedford Esquires

60A Bromham Rd, Bedford MK40 2QG, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.