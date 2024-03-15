DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Portals proudly presents... the first ever London show of Mass of the Fermenting Dregs.
TICKETS ONSALE FROM 11:00 FRIDAY 27th OCTOBER
Embarking on their first ever EU & UK tour, Mass of the Fermenting Dregs have been plying their math tinged shoegaze/pos...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.