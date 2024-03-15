Top track

MASS OF THE FERMENTING DREGS - Sanzameku

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Portals Presents: Mass of the Fermenting Dregs

Omeara
Fri, 15 Mar 2024, 6:30 pm
£22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Portals proudly presents... the first ever London show of Mass of the Fermenting Dregs.

TICKETS ONSALE FROM 11:00 FRIDAY 27th OCTOBER

Embarking on their first ever EU & UK tour, Mass of the Fermenting Dregs have been plying their math tinged shoegaze/pos...

Presented by Portals.

MASS OF THE FERMENTING DREGS

Omeara

6 O’meara Street, London Bridge, SE1
Doors open6:30 pm
350 capacity
