DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Free Halloween Party

Crate Brewery
Sat, 28 Oct, 2:00 pm
PartyLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Spooky Saturday incoming… Don’t ghost out on the party of the season, don your best costumes and join us by the fire pits. We’ve got DJs venue wide from 2pm-late, plus a live animation performance projection. Best dressed wins a £50 bar tab!

FREE ENTRY! Read more

Presented by Crate Brewery.

Venue

Crate Brewery

Unit 7 Queen's Yard, London E9 5EN, UK
Open in maps
Doors open12:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.