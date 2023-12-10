Top track

Club X: Megafauna, Pagoto, and Skloss

The 13th Floor
Sun, 10 Dec, 6:00 pm
GigsAustin
$10.93The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Mas Music Records, Misti Watts, and Covert Curiosity bring you December's edition of CLUB X (Early Show)! Doors at 6pm and $10 DOS // 21+

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Club X

Lineup

Megafauna, SKLOSS

Venue

The 13th Floor

711 Red River Street, Austin, Texas 78701, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

