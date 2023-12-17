DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Workshop di stampa a caratteri mobili

Betterpress Lab
Sun, 17 Dec, 10:00 am
WorkshopRoma
€54.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Betterpress Lab è un laboratorio indipendente di stampa tipografica tradizionale. Dal 2014 Francesca Colonia e Giulia Nicolai, dopo aver recuperato caratteri mobili originali e torchi d’epoca in tipografie storiche di Roma e dintorni, aprono al pubblico in...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Romadiffusa.

Venue

Betterpress Lab

Via Eugenio Barsanti 14, 00146 Roma città metropolitana di Roma Capitale, Italia
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 am

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.