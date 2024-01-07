DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Sarabanda returns for a night of hot and vibrant Salsa and Cuban Son. They'll be doing an improvised jam session where you'll be able to listen and dance along to top-class Cuban music! 💃
FREE ENTRY
7PM - 11PM
