DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Neón

El Sol
Thu, 23 Nov, 11:59 pm
PartyMadrid
From €16.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

El color cereza penetrante sobre el humo que pasea por tu cabeza llega para afianzarse como la fiesta de los jueves en el Sol Club.

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por El Sol.

Venue

El Sol

Calle de los Jardines, 3, 28013 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open11:59 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.