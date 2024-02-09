DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Alice & The Wonders

Sala Clamores
Fri, 9 Feb 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€16.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Alice & The Wonders es un grupo liderado por la cantante y compositora catalana Alejandra Rueda.

Nos presentan su nuevo trabajo " I AM "

Partiendo de sus bases soul, podemos decir que amplían horizontes siempre dentro, o en sus orillas, de ese maravillos...

Menores de 16 acompañados de padre, madre o tutor legal.
Organizado por Sala Clamores.

Lineup

Alice & The Wonders

Venue

Sala Clamores

Calle de Alburquerque, 14, 28010 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.