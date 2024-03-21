Top track

Slumber

Sløtface + Mood Bored + Yakko

Supersonic
Thu, 21 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Il faut venir si tu es fan de... Dream Wife, Hole & Blood Red Shoes

SLØTFACE
(Pop punk - Starvanger, NOR)
MOOD BORED
(Alt indie rock - Tilburg, NLD)
YAKKO
(Indie pop rock - Paris, FR)

INFORMATIONS IMPORTANTES

Ce ticket DICE est un COUPE-FILE q...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par Supersonic.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sløtface, Mood Bored

Venue

Supersonic

9 Rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

