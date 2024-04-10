Top track

Aze - Sidewalk

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

“Aze the Band the Duo” Tour 2024

Häkken
Wed, 10 Apr 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsHamburg
€20.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Aze - Sidewalk
Got a code?

About

Nach Reisen zu über 20 Shows und Festivals durch ganz Europa (z.B. ESNS (NL), MENT Ljubljana, Immergut (DE), Velvet Croatia), weltweiter Radio-Coverage (z.B. KEXP) ihres Covers des 80ies-Hits ‘More Than This’ sowie Major-Interesse, melden sich Aze zurück,...

Alle Altersgruppen
Präsentiert von OHA! Music, corner.company, RAUSGEGANGEN, DIFFUS, DEUTSCHLANDFUNK NOVA, THE GAP, RADIO FM4

Lineup

Aze

Venue

Häkken

Spielbudenpl. 21, 20359 Hamburg, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.