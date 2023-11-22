DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
✨ IT’S TIME TO DANCE UNTIL LATE ✨
Mercoledì 22 ci divertiremo fino a tardi lungo riva al Po. Preparati per vivere una serata unica, circondato da volti nuovi e dagli amici di sempre, insieme alla musica che ci caratterizza 💙
Scopri tutti i dettagli nel...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.