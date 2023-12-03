DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

SUNDAY SCHOOL: ROOFTOP & PATIO

Kemistry
Sun, 3 Dec, 2:00 pm
DJFort Lauderdale
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

SUNDAY SCHOOL

Doors at 2 PM

Price at Venue:

Endless Mimosas- $20

Brunch- $25

Brunch & Endless Mimosas- $40

On this session of Sunday School, we have six talented DJ's bringing you the perfect beats for brunch! Come join us for a full day of house mus...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Kemistry.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

ODK, DrpSzn

Venue

Kemistry

307 Southwest 2nd Street, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33312, United States
Doors open2:00 pm

