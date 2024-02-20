Top track

Militarie Gun - Ain't No Flowers

Militarie Gun, Pool Kids, Spiritual Cramp, Spaced

The Velvet Underground
Tue, 20 Feb 2024, 6:00 pm
Toronto
CA$31.99

Militarie Gun - Ain't No Flowers
About

Militarie Gun are a truly uncategorizable band. Led by vocalist Ian Shelton, the band’s debut full-length, Life Under The Gun, is almost impossible to describe without bouncing between contradictions. Is it abnormally aggressive pop music or is it unusuall...

This is an 19+ event
Presented by Not Dead Yet.

Lineup

1
Militarie Gun, Pool Kids, Spiritual Cramp and 1 more

Venue

The Velvet Underground

508 Queen Street West, Toronto, Ontario M5V 2B3, Canada
Doors open6:00 pm

