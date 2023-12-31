Top track

Eurythmics - Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Le Réveillon des Années 80

Chez Moune
Sun, 31 Dec, 10:00 pm
PartyParis
From €50.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Eurythmics - Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)
Got a code?

About

LE REVEILLON DES ANNEES 80 (...en 2024)
Réveillon 80's dans le cadre mythique de CHEZ MOUNE à Pigalle

Flashback sur la décennie la plus flashy, la plus extravagante et la plus innovante du siècle dernier ! Fini les réveillons impersonnels et sans am...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par Noctambuzz.

Lineup

Venue

Chez Moune

54 Rue Jean-Baptiste Pigalle, 75009 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.