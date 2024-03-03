DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Salva Ortega

Sala Clamores
Sun, 3 Mar 2024, 4:30 pm
GigsMadrid
€11.22
About

Ganador de "Menudas estrellas" (Antena 3) y finalista de "Bravo Bravísimo" (Telecinco), lanzó su primer álbum en el año 2006 titulado "Si no hay esperanza", producido por GTM Televisión.

En el año 2008 fue seleccionado por el compositor Juan Carlos Calder...

Menores de 16 acompañados de padre, madre o tutor legal.
Organizado por Sala Clamores.

Lineup

Salva Ortega

Venue

Sala Clamores

Calle de Alburquerque, 14, 28010 Madrid, Spain

Doors open4:30 pm

