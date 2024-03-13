DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Wed, Mar 13, 2024
at Outer Limits
5507 Caniff St
Hamtramck, MI 48212
fish narc & Horse Head
w/ support from Zubin
8pm Doors/9pm Show
