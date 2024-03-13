Top track

fish narc - BOREDOM

fish narc x Horse Head

Outer Limits
Wed, 13 Mar 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsDetroit
$24.11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Wed, Mar 13, 2024

at Outer Limits

5507 Caniff St

Hamtramck, MI 48212

fish narc & Horse Head

w/ support from Zubin

8pm Doors/9pm Show

This is an 18+ event
Presented by GCT Special Projects,LLC.

Lineup

Horse Head

Venue

Outer Limits

5507 Caniff Street, Detroit, Michigan 48212, United States
Doors open9:00 pm

