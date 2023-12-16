DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

secret session

Secret Location, Munich
Sat, 16 Dec, 10:00 pm
PartyMünchen
€14.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

The final secret session of the year is right on our doorstep. Get ready for a rush of excitement, because this ones gonna make waves in Munich. We're taking over an offbeat venue that promises a unique experience and unbeatable vibes. Let's make this nigh...

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 20 Jahren
Präsentiert von secret.session.thatboii.

Lineup

Venue

Secret Location, Munich

München, Munich, Bavaria 80335, Germany
0
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.