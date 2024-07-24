DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Darkwave rock from Denver, Colorado. Dead On A Sunday was formed in early 2021 by artist/producer Ross Ryan. After years of being in the electronic music scene under a different name, Ryan felt called back to his roots in dark rock music. Having never sung...
