Dead On A Sunday

New Cross Inn
Wed, 24 Jul 2024, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£13.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Darkwave rock from Denver, Colorado. Dead On A Sunday was formed in early 2021 by artist/producer Ross Ryan. After years of being in the electronic music scene under a different name, Ryan felt called back to his roots in dark rock music. Having never sung...

Presented by New Cross Live.
Lineup

Andrew Paley, Dead On A Sunday

Venue

New Cross Inn

New Cross Inn, 323 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6AS, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

