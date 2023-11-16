Top track

La Bringue - GIRLS ONLY

211
Thu, 16 Nov, 10:00 pm
PartyParis
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Ta soirée girls only préférée est de retour au 211 pour une nouvelle édition ! DJ KLEMEE et DJ PETROUCHKA aux platines pour te faire danser toute la nuit sur des sons pop, r&b, reggaeton, afro et rap ! Quoi de mieux qu’une soirée GIRLS ONLY où tu peux t’ha...

Lineup

Venue

211

211 Av. Jean Jaurès, 75019 Paris, France
Doors open10:00 pm

