Aged Inventory - To Benefit Memorial Sloane Kettering Cancer Center

Le Poisson Rouge
Thu, 30 Nov, 6:45 pm
GigsNew York
$25.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Aged Inventory - To Benefit Memorial Sloane Kettering Cancer Center - Live at LPR on Thursday, November 30, 2023

Proof of vax is NOT required for this event

6:45 PM doors | 7:45 PM show (18+)

Aged Inventory was formed by a group of employees at Credit S...

Presented by Le Poisson Rouge
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Aged Inventory

Le Poisson Rouge

158 Bleecker St, New York, NY 10012, USA
Doors open6:45 pm

