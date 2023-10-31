DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Hallowine Tasting with: Dispaccio Wines

Next Door Records
Tue, 31 Oct, 7:00 pm
Food & drinkLondon
About

Dispaccio are back and showing off more wine again! Lots of great wines from Italy in time for halloween.

Trick or treat ? More like Trick or yes ill have some lovely natural wine thank you nice outfit.

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Next Door Records.

Venue

Next Door Records

304 Uxbridge Rd, London W12 7LJ, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

